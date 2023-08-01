New Raising Cane's Location Causes Brookside Traffic Issues

-

A new Raising Cane's is now open on 37th and Peoria, but not everyone is excited about the new fast-food joint.

It’s already drawing in a lot of customers on its opening day, but some are concerned it will make an already congested area even worse.

People are quickly filling up the newest fast-food restaurant on Brookside, but with more customers comes more traffic.

"I've got two 19-year-olds that are excited about having Cane's, they love it, but with Trader Joe's here, with Starbucks, with the Bagel Cafe, it's already really dicey to cross the street," says Kim Whiting.

She lives just down the street from Tulsa's 22nd Raising Cane's and says walking or even driving to nearby stores in the area is already tough.

"It's mostly crossing the street I think it's already hard and taking left-hand turns and I think that's gonna be even more challenging if not impossible after a while," says Whiting.

Tommy Van Wolfe with Raising Cane's understands the concerns of nearby residents but says the property has plenty of parking and room for its guests.

"We're doing our best as we possibly can everywhere we're at to try and keep all of our traffic on our lot as best we can and also trying to serve them as expeditiously as possible to get them in and out as quick as we can," says Van Wolfe.

He says a two-lane drive-thru will help keep lines from spilling out into the street, but residents like Kim Whiting are concerned.

"They're gonna have to watch out more for accidents, people are going to have to be more careful on that street because there's gonna be instant slowdowns with the lines," says Whiting.