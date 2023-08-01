Video: Special Counsel Jack Smith Delivers Remarks After Trump Indicted By Grand Jury

By: CBS News

Special Counsel Jack Smith made a brief statement to the press Tuesday night after a judge unsealed an indictment that named former President Trump as a defendant.

Among the four charges against him: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct and Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding and Conspiracy Against Rights. The indictment included six unnamed co-conspirators, four of Trump's lawyers, a Department of Justice official and a political consultant.



