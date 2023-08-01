Clary Sage Offers Free Haircuts To School-Age Kids

-

Students at Clary Sage cosmetology and barber School are making sure Green Country kids are ready for the first day of school.

They are offering haircuts for school-aged kids at no cost.

"It's pretty amazing, I think it's a real good thing, I think it's good to give back to the community like this, it's a good thing, I didn't expect it to be this busy though," said student Christopher Morgan.

Katherine Roberts brought her kids, Robbie and Raven, to get their haircut for free.

She says this is a huge relief.

"Honestly with inflation and stuff like that going on, I'm just trying to find ways to budget cut and help the kids feel good and confident at school," she said.

While the free haircut helps parents, it's also great practice for the cosmetology and barber students too.

Kynan Russell says he's loved every minute of Cuts 4 Kids day, and didn't expect such a large crowd.

"Being able to offer that service to them and letting them go to school as clean as they can, it's an awesome opportunity," he said.

Joseph Reyes has only been taking classes at Clary Sage for two weeks, but says he's already getting the hang of it.

He says he's glad to be able to get some practice, while also helping parents.

"They can worry about school supplies and all that other stuff, not worrying about a haircut, paying for a haircut, because they are pretty pricey these days, too," he said.

Katherine says she loves seeing how happy her kids are with their new haircuts and can't wait for them to head to the classroom.

"It's really making it special for me too, to get to take some pictures and all of that good stuff," she said.

Cuts 4 Kids will have a second day on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be a free immunization clinic at Clary Sage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.