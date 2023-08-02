Westmoore High School Football Standout Commits To Sooners

By: Matthew Lollar

Westmoore safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald decided to stay close to home on Monday, as he announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma.

Patterson-McDonald, who is rated as a 3-star defensive back prospect by 247Sports and a 4-star prospect by Rivals, ranks as the ninth-best player in the state of Oklahoma within the high school Class of 2024.

Wanting to stay close to his hometown of Oklahoma City, Patterson-McDonald chose to continue his football career in Norman, which is only about fifteen miles from Westmoore High School.

Patterson-McDonald chose to commit to the Sooners after receiving several offers from schools such as Iowa State, Missouri, and Michigan State among others.

Going to school and playing college football close to home was a driving factor in Patterson-McDonald choosing the Sooners over other schools, saying “I’m staying home” on Twitter in response to the news of his commitment.

Patterson-McDonald is coming off an impressive junior season with Westmoore, as he recorded 108 total tackles, 8 pass break-ups, and 3 interceptions during their 2022 campaign, according to his player profile on 247Sports.

The defensive back also competes in track and field, putting up impressive numbers in the 200m dash, as well as the long jump.

Patterson-McDonald will be looking to finish up his tenure with Westmoore on a positive note, before joining up with the Sooners following his graduation from high school next May, along with the rest of the talented 2024 recruitment class.