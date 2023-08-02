1 Person Injured After Explosion At Tulsa Aviation Company Business

By: News On 6

Tulsa Firefighters responded to an explosion and fire Wednesday morning that left one person injured at aviation company AeroNautique near Apache and Sheridan.

Firefighters responded to the fire at aviation company AeroNautique near Apache and Sheridan around 2:45 a.m. They said they had to use saws to get into the building. TFD said firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

There is no word on how badly the security guard was hurt.