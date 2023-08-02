By: News On 6

Sign-Ups For Participants, Volunteers Available For Tulsa Runs This Fall

-

Calling all runners! Sign-ups are open for two major races in Tulsa.

Destiny Green, executive director of the TTCU Tulsa Run and the Williams Route 66 Marathon, said training for the races starts now.

"As they say in the running world, summer miles make fall smiles," she continued saying, "There are a lot of different programs available through our local running stores and running groups. In this heat, it is tough sometimes, but we have some tips to get you through it."

The Tulsa Run is in October and is the city's oldest race.

"There are not a lot of 2K's in our area," Green said. "We also have our 5K and our 15K. The 15K is a really unusual distance, it brings a lot of people to Tulsa Run."

The Route 66 Marathon follows that, attracting thousands of people from all 50 states to Tulsa in November.

This year is Javier Willetts' first marathon attempt.

"I have really wanted to run a marathon since I was young," he said.

"I have done 5K's throughout my life, I did a half marathon about three years ago, and I finally just decided I am going to sign up and do a full."

Willetts said he trains five days a week working up to the goal of 26.2 miles on race day.

"I have mainly been doing this running plan on the Nike run app," he continued saying, "I have built up each week where I do one more mile than the last week I ran, so I am up to the point where I have run 10 miles now."

Tulsa Run is Saturday, October 28 and the Route 66 Marathon is November 18-19.

Sign up to run or volunteer by clicking HERE and HERE.