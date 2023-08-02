Substitute Teachers Undergo Training At Owasso Public Schools Ahead Of New Year

-

Owasso Schools is getting nearly a dozen new substitute teachers ready for the new school year.

“It’s hard work, it’s very rewarding work,” said Angela Parks, a teaching and learning coordinator for the district. “It’s needed on our part to make school work.”

Parks says substitutes play a big role in the district, so getting the new faces up to speed is important.

“We go anywhere from the purpose and goals of our district, and then we go into specifics into some lesson planning or classroom management for all different grade levels,” said Parks.

The district says getting people interested in subbing has been a strain in the last couple of years. She touts flexible scheduling as an incentive, which can accommodate anyone from college students to retired teachers.

Owasso has also hired at least 20 substitutes into full-time positions with the district in the last two years.

“They already have experience with our district and our principals already know them on a professional basis,” said Parks.

Broken Arrow Public Schools is doing a similar approach. The district says its substitute bank is in good shape, so it is reaching out to see if those employees would be interested in taking a full-time position.

Union Public Schools says it has roughly 20 vacancies to find, and may look to substitutes to occupy those spots to start the year.

Owasso administrators say they are always taking applications for substitutes. More information can be found at owassops.org.