2 Men On The Run In Tulsa After Police Chase


Thursday, August 3rd 2023, 6:25 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are looking for two suspects involved in a chase near 21st and Memorial.

Police say officers were following a stolen dodge charger along Highway 169 just after 8:30 Wednesday night. When the car got off on the 21st and Memorial officers were able to use spike strips, which caused the vehicle to get stuck on a center median near the area. They say that the two men ran away.

Police are still searching fo the suspects but have not been able to provide a description.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
