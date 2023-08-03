Tulsa Public Schools Immediately Hiring For Open Teacher Positions

-

Tulsa Public Schools is urgently looking for teachers before school starts in two weeks.

The district has 70 teacher jobs open right now.

Marya Fox will start her first year at Skelly Elementary School in Tulsa later this month, and will teach Social Studies in Spanish.

But this isn’t her first time in a classroom.

"Back in Mexico, I used to be a bilingual teacher too, so that's why I thought I could do the same here,” said Fox.

Fox was living in Texas, but decided to move to Tulsa to work for TPS.

"I love kids, I have kids, so I thought it would be a great idea to be part of the kids' life, have an impact on these kids' lives,” said Fox.

She says what sold her on working for the district was the ability to work toward a certification while she’s in the classroom.

"You guys here in Tulsa have these new opportunities for people that have Bachelor’s,” said Fox. “So that's something I couldn't get in Texas that I couldn't get anywhere else."

People like Fox who have a Bachelor’s degree in something other than Education can get emergency certified right now to work as teachers.

People also have the option to do the emergency certification and later join the Tulsa Teacher Corps, which is an easier path to getting the full certification.

With Tulsa Teacher Corps, going back to school is not required like it can be if the emergency certification pathway is taken.

Fox says she’s excited to get back in the classroom.

"You become part of their family,” said Fox. “You get to know the kids, they get to know you, and you can make a connection."

The district is looking for teachers to get emergency certified right now, so if you are interested, you can fill out an application on the Tulsa Public Schools website.

School starts for the district on August 17th.

Click here for a teacher application.