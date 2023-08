By: News On 6

A crane is set up for the new Scheel's at Woodland Hills Mall.

Crews are putting up more of the metal frame this week. When it opens next fall, the sporting goods store will also have a 45-foot Ferris wheel, arcade room, and coffee and candy shops.

Work at the outlet mall in Jenks is also underway. Simon Property Group says the 330,000-square-foot center will have nearly 100 retailers and open next year.