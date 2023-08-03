Brutal Temperatures Taking Toll On Air Conditioning Units

-

The recent high temperatures mean air conditioning units are working even harder, causing many of them to fail when people need them the most.

It's no surprise that this extreme summer heat is taking its toll on air conditioning units, that's why companies like Air Assurance are getting a ton of calls this week.

When it's over 100 degrees outside, people want their AC blowing cold.

"So this is their downstairs system, old Trane unit, that's been humming away," says Stephen Swanson.

He says this house has two units, but the upstairs one is out of service.

"I pulled power out here gotta crawl up there and see what's going on," Swanson says.

But before the house can start cooling off again, Swanson has to check on a bad motor in a sweltering hot attic.

"It gets to be 135 140 degrees in these attics," he says.

AC Marshall and his wife Kalia are grateful for swift service on a hot day.

"We definitely appreciate them coming out so quickly, we called them this morning and they came out the same day so we definitely appreciate that because I bet they're getting a lot of calls right now," says Kalia Marshall.

HVAC technicians like Swanson are very busy this week, going to call after call.

"When it gets this hot, every little thing is gonna cause a problem that's out of wack," says Air Assurance President David Rampey.

He says the best way to keep your AC from failing is preventative maintenance.

"It's not different than your car, ya know, you don't get your oil changed, you don't get your air filters changed, you don't get your tires rotated, things are gonna happen when you go on that long trip, this is the long trip with this kind of heat," says Rampey.

He says their business has nearly doubled this week, with around 200 service calls a day. And he wants to remind people to be kind to his hard-working employees.

"Man those guys are working their butts off, ya know, treat them good," he says.