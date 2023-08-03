Graves McLain Stuffs, Donates Thousands Of Backpacks To TPS Students

-

The first day of school is just around the corner, and thanks to Graves McLain law firm and the Gatesway foundation, thousands of students at Tulsa Public Schools will have all kinds of school supplies when they step into the classroom.

Volunteers had a lot of fun packing backpacks for elementary students, who might otherwise go to school empty handed.

"So many of the kids don't have just something central to put their supplies in and their books in, and this just, we just feel like this is something that we could do to give them a better start to the school year," said Chad McLain, co-owner of Graves McLain law firm.

The firm has been doing this service project for eight years to help TPS students.

There's a lot more kids in the district who need help, and that's why the law firm provided more than 3,000 backpacks to students across nine elementary schools.

"We make sure that every student in all of the schools that we're going to cater to can get a new backpack full of supplies," McLain said.

Workers from Graves Mclain and the Gatesway foundation filled the bags with pencils, notebooks, folders, erasers and more.

Elijah Blankenship works with the foundation and says this partnership doesn't just benefit students, but the people at Gatesway as well.

"For all of our friends all day today, we've been hearing the words I'm getting a paycheck today right , we're helping the schools out right, and that right there is what it really means. They're able to get employment for themselves while also being able to give back. it's a win win," Blankenship said.

McLain said giving back to the community is important to him and all the people who work at the firm. He said. "it's part of our culture at our firm. It's part of what we do giving back to the community, and it's important to them just like it's important to us."

Now the firm is ready to pack the bags up and send them on their way, full of supplies to make sure students have a successful school year.