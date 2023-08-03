Summer Heat Plagues Produce Stands, Employees

-

Produce stands are all around Green Country, but the hot temperatures have been hard not only on the fruits and vegetables, the people working the stands too.

14 hours a day, 7 days a week Addy McNeil is working at her produce stand.

"I get up at 4:30 in the morning,” McNeil said. “I have a new appreciation for farmers."

McNeil sells everything from peaches to summer squash and tomatoes.

A lot of McNeil’s produce is brought in everyday from nearby states and even local towns.

Even though her produce is right off the vine and shaded by a tent, Addie says she must constantly move it around to keep it from going bad.

"It's hot so it expires,” McNeil said. “It's expiring quicker than we can keep it."

She's doing all she can to protect her product, but the sun is making it a challenge.

"The temperatures are so hot they can heat bruise them,” McNeil said.

McNeil spends a lot of time looking through the fruits and vegetables for ones that can no longer be sold.

While she's focused on her livelihood, she also takes the time to keep herself cool and hydrated.

"I drink plenty of water,” McNeil said. “I eat the watermelons, the peaches and the cantaloupes to keep myself hydrated."

McNeil plans on keeping the stand open through November 1st.