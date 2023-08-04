Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting 71-Year-Old Woman

-

A homeless man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he viciously attacked an elderly woman who got off a bus and was walking home.

Police say the 71-year-old victim got off a bus near 21st and Sheridan and was heading home on Thursday night.

Investigators say 25-year-old Donovan Anderson told officers the woman said something to him that he didn’t like, so he started attacking her.

“She was beaten severely,” said Officer Danny Bean, Tulsa Police. “She had shoe prints on her face, she was all bloody, she was conscious but not very conscious.”

Officer Bean says the attack happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday near 21st and Sheridan. Investigators say the victim hardly even remembers what happened.

Bean says calls started flooding into police, and people who saw it happen rushed over to help the woman.

“The witnesses were able to tell our officers that they saw the suspect kicking her, hitting her, stomping on her,” he said.

Officers say those witnesses helped lead to Anderson’s arrest a few blocks away. Records show Anderson is in jail for aggravated assault and battery.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital, and remarkably, has no broken bones. They say she is now home recovering.