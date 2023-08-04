Oklahoma Dept. Of Transportation To Close Part Of I-244 For Ongoing Project

There will be major lane closures on I-244 and Highway 169 this weekend at a busy traffic junction out east.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says these lane closures will be required as crews move equipment from an ongoing construction project. They will also install some beams this weekend on the bridges. ODOT says all of the westbound lanes of I-244 will be closed from the I-44/I-244 split to the Highway 169 interchange.

That closure starts tonight at 8 and goes until 6 o'clock Monday morning. Officials say several on-ramps will be closed during this time as well.

ODOT will also be closing all lanes both north and southbound along Highway 169 every night from 8 pm to 6 am. Lanes on 169 will be open during the day… but closed every night through the weekend during that time period.

"Overall it's going to be a much safer bridge it's going to have shoulders on it, it's going to be up to those modern standards so it's a lot safer and a lot smoother ride than the old bridge was," said TJ Gerlach with ODOT.

ODOT says next weekend, they'll need to close the Eastbound lanes of I-244 for this project. There will be several more highway closures next week and ODOT says expect delays and check their website for the latest.



