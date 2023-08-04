By: News On 6

Eden Jones started as a Multimedia Journalist for News On 6 in June 2023. She came to Tulsa after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

Eden discovered her passion for news in 2012 while she was a part of her middle school announcements. She always knew she wanted to pursue a career in broadcast journalism, and it was at UCO that Eden dove headfirst into storytelling.

During her time at UCO, Eden worked as an anchor and reporter for UCO’s award-winning student-produced newscast, “UCentral News.” She also stepped up to fill the role of producer when needed. She was also on the women’s soccer team. She gained professional experience interning at KOCO 5 News and News 9 in Oklahoma City.

Eden is originally from San Antonio, Texas but considers herself a “Texlahoman.”

In her free time, Eden enjoys spending time with friends and family and working out.

If you have a story idea, let her know. Follow Eden on her journey through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!



