Woman Killed In Muskogee Turnpike Crash Near Coweta

By: News On 6

A Muskogee woman died following a crash early Friday morning on the Muskogee Turnpike.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Madison Young, 25 was westbound on the turnpike northeast of Coweta when she went off the road overcorrected, and rolled her car. An oncoming semi then hit her car and she was ejected. Young died at the scene troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.