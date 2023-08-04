Pet of the Week: Trek The Shepherd Mix


Friday, August 4th 2023, 12:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Meet our Pet of the Week! This is Trek he's an 8-month-old Shepherd mix.

He is an energetic puppy who is doing well learning his manners. He loves to play ball and go for walks. He loves kids and gets along great with other dogs. He would make the best family dog and would love kids and a yard in his dream forever home.

If you would like to adopt Trek call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
