Neighborhood Residents Voice Concerns Over Potential Opening Of Chick-Fil-A Restaurant

A new Chick-Fil-A might be coming to 13th and Utica in Tulsa, but some neighbors aren't happy.

Burlinda Radney is a longtime resident of the Terrace Drive neighborhood.

"Our neighborhood runs between Utica and Lewis and 15th Street Cherry Street and Route 66 on 11th Street,” Radney said.

She is concerned about the attention and the traffic a Chick-Fil-A could bring.

"The traffic normally backs up all the way back and even across this intersection here and our concern is because this is a one-way street traffic would be diverted to get to this Chick-Fil-A through my neighborhood which is here at 13th street," Radney said.

She's part of her neighborhood’s planning group and says she and other members aren’t and many others are not opposed to having a restaurant in that location but having a busy drive thru could be dangerous.

She says there have been several crashes in the area recently.

"We welcome all of the new walkable developments around the neighborhood, but until we actually figure out a way to get traffic to those new businesses they are coming through the neighborhood and it's a safety issue," Radney said.

She says the charm of this area is that you can walk to businesses, restaurants, and other spots.

"Our biggest and only concern is that we just don't have the street thoroughfares to be able to serve as an in and an out Chick-Fil-A at this location," Radney said.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has already approved this, the next step will be approval from the city council which could happen in about a month.