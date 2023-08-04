Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers, Prosecutors Attend Annual Narcotics Training

-

Nearly 600 officers and prosecutors who work drug cases across the state, have been training in Catoosa all week.

The Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers hosts the training every year to make sure officers are up to date on the latest narcotics laws and trends.

They say one of the biggest issues in Oklahoma right now is illegal marijuana grows.

Law enforcement says these types of big trainings are vital because the drug trade crosses all boundaries and nearly every crime can be traced back to drugs. It requires all agencies working together to put a dent in the problem.

They say the drug trade bleeds into every neighborhood and every town in America and where there are drugs, there’s crime.

"Drugs basically impact every crime. Property crime is driven by that, sexual assaults, domestics are driven by the drug trade, robberies,” said Brian Surber, the Deputy Director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

AONE was started more than 30 years ago as a way to bring drug officers and prosecutors together to share ideas to help dismantle drug trafficking organizations.

Surber says unlike other crimes, drug crimes spread far and wide.

"Virtually all drug crimes are related to other jurisdictions, other states, other countries so by us getting together, collaborating, and networking, it very much helps us accomplish that goal,” said Surber.

The week-long training covers everything from officer safety, drug and human trafficking at the U.S. Mexico border and how to prosecute drug crimes.

A lot of the emphasis is on fentanyl, but officers say Oklahoma is fighting a bigger battle now.

"The other thing that is probably more concerning in some aspects is our illegal marijuana grows, which are really backed and funded and the ones who receive the funding, are transnational criminal organizations,” said Brett Wellden, President of AONE.

Drugs are trafficked in and out of Oklahoma every day because of the state's highway system.

Wellden says fighting drug crimes can't be done alone.

"We are all in it together and when we put our resources together, team work makes the dream work,” said Wellden.

AONE hosts around 35 other trainings every year.