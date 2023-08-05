Family, Friends Of Tulsa Firefighter Battling Cancer Host Fundraising Auction

-

Family and friends of a Tulsa firefighter who is battling a rare cancer are raising money for him with an auction.

Harrison Moseby’s treatment has been difficult, even requiring the amputation of an arm.

In addition to all the prizes, the City of Collinsville even declared August 4, 2023 as “Harrison Moseby Day.”

Local businesses donated thousands of dollars’ worth of things for Friday’s auction, including free food, gift cards, and t-shirts.

Moseby’s relatives, like Austin Roberts, are doing everything they can to help.

“I was driving down the road with my wife and I looked over, being an auctioneer, and I said, ‘I think I want to do a charity event for them,”’ said Roberts. “Well usually the hardest thing is finding an auctioneer. And it means a little bit more knowing it’s your family.”

Roberts hopes the money raised will help his family focus on Moseby instead of medical expenses.

“The last thing that someone needs to worry about, in my opinion, in something like this, is having stuff to pay for,” said Roberts. “They have so much on their plate right now, just with everything going on, and I wanted to come together with however they could use the money.”

Pam Polk, the City Manager for the City of Collinsville, says it was the city’s honor to dedicate Friday to Moseby.

“He is a Tulsa firefighter but he lives here in Collinsville, so he’s one of us, he’s one of our citizens, and we wanted to be able to do something to help,” said Polk.

Roberts says he wants people to know how strong Moseby is and how hard he’s fighting this cancer.

“He’s not wanting to give up,” said Roberts. “He is a fighter. I will have to give him that, he’s probably the most determined guy I’ve ever met. He’s got two little kids. He wants to be here. And he will be. He will beat cancer. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Family says Moseby starts a new round of treatment next week, and they ask for prayers for him.