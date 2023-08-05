31-Year-Old Killed In Craig County Crash

By: News 9

A 31-year-old was killed in a crash Friday morning in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Jerome Bienvenu, 31, was traveling westbound on Will Rogers Turnpike when he departed the roadway into a parking lot. Bienvenu went over a curb before crashing into another vehicle.

Bienvenu continued traveling west and struck two more vehicles before coming to a stop.

Bienvenu was pronounced dead at the scene, OHP said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.