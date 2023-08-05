Justice Department Hosts Annual Consultation On Violence Against Women In Tulsa


Saturday, August 5th 2023, 10:33 am

By: News On 6


The Justice Department is hosting an event with tribes to discuss ways to prevent violence against women, human trafficking and improving criminal databases.

The 18 annual Government to Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation' is next Tuesday through Thursday in Tulsa.

Tribal leaders will meet with officials from the DOJ, Offices of Tribal Justice, DHS and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
