By: News On 6

U.S. Women's National Team Faces Sweden In World Cup Round Of 16

Another early-bird game is underway for the U.S. Women's National Team.

The game kicks-off tomorrow at 4 a.m.

The U.S. Women will face Sweden Sunday for the World Cup Round of 16.

Sweden won every game in their group while the U.S. only won one and tied two.