Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Basketball Game Between Police, Former Green Country Athletes

By: News On 6

-

Some all-star athletes came out to the Tulsa Dream Center on Saturday for a special basketball game.

The group hosted a community game between past Tulsa high school and college basketball players and the Tulsa Police Department.

Albert Pierce says he's been playing with the Dream Center team for about three years and also coaches youth basketball.

He says he invited his players to watch to set an example of both his skills and attitude.

The Tulsa Police team came out on top 68-52.