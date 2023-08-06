Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Basketball Game Between Police, Former Green Country Athletes


Saturday, August 5th 2023, 7:34 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Some all-star athletes came out to the Tulsa Dream Center on Saturday for a special basketball game.

The group hosted a community game between past Tulsa high school and college basketball players and the Tulsa Police Department.

Albert Pierce says he's been playing with the Dream Center team for about three years and also coaches youth basketball.

He says he invited his players to watch to set an example of both his skills and attitude.

The Tulsa Police team came out on top 68-52.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 5th, 2023

August 6th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 6th, 2023

August 6th, 2023

August 6th, 2023

August 6th, 2023