55-Year-Old Man Killed In Wagoner County Crash


Saturday, August 5th 2023, 10:35 pm

By: News On 6


A 55-year-old man is dead after a crash on US-69 in Wagoner County Saturday morning, authorities say.

Brian Cullen, of Grove, was a passenger in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Wagoner County EMS, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says it was a single-vehicle crash and the driver and another passenger were in the hospital with injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.


