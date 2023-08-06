55-Year-Old Man Killed In Wagoner County Crash

By: News On 6

A 55-year-old man is dead after a crash on US-69 in Wagoner County Saturday morning, authorities say.

Brian Cullen, of Grove, was a passenger in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Wagoner County EMS, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says it was a single-vehicle crash and the driver and another passenger were in the hospital with injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



