USWNT Falls Short In Penalty Kicks Against Sweden


Sunday, August 6th 2023, 8:31 am

By: News On 6


The U.S. Women's National Team fought hard against Sweden but that was not enough to walk away with a win. 

The team played the whole 90 minutes and then extra-time that led to a penalty kick shootout. 

U.S. and Sweden went through nine P-Ks until the last P-K counted as over the line earning Sweden a goal over the U.S.  

Sweden will advance in the next round and our two-time champions are now out of the World Cup.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 6th, 2023

August 7th, 2023

August 7th, 2023

August 7th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 7th, 2023

August 7th, 2023

August 7th, 2023

August 7th, 2023