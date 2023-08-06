USWNT Falls Short In Penalty Kicks Against Sweden

By: News On 6

The U.S. Women's National Team fought hard against Sweden but that was not enough to walk away with a win.

The team played the whole 90 minutes and then extra-time that led to a penalty kick shootout.

U.S. and Sweden went through nine P-Ks until the last P-K counted as over the line earning Sweden a goal over the U.S.

Sweden will advance in the next round and our two-time champions are now out of the World Cup.