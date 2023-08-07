Tulsa Pools Welcome K9's After Closing For Season

By: News On 6

Some dogs got to beat the heat at a K9 splash bash at two Tulsa pools on Sunday.

The last day of swimming for the summer in Tulsa was Saturday, so the pools were opened for dogs at McClure and Reed pools for a few hours.

Four people got in free with each dog, so the whole family could enjoy the splash bash.

