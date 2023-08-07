Highway 169 In Tulsa Opens After Crash Caused Massive Back Up

By: News On 6

Crash On Highway 169 Cause Massive Back In Tulsa

A crash on Northbound 169 near the 51st Street exit in Tulsa caused a severe backup all the way to 61st Street.

The delay lasted almost 40 minutes, but police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to get the highway cleared enough for drivers to move just before 6:45

No word on the severity of the crash at this time or if anyone one was injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates