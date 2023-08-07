Bixby Begins Warrant Amnesty Program


Monday, August 7th 2023, 7:20 am

By: News On 6


BIXBY, Okla. -

The City of Bixby is starting a Municipal Warrant Amnesty Program on Monday to allow people to clear cases without being arrested or paying additional fees.

If you have an outstanding Bixby municipal warrant settle the warrant and pay fines by cash credit or debit card at the Bixby Municipal Building.

Checks are not accepted. The amnesty program runs Monday through August 18th.
