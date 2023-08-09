Magic City Books Announces Fundraiser For Tulsa Public Schools

Magic City Books says they will be working on a special fundraiser for Tulsa Public Schools.

Wednesday, August 9th 2023, 6:55 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The downtown Tulsa bookstore will partner with Mythic Press to sell an exclusive limited edition t-shirt to help raise money for the district. It features a quote by Mark Twain that says "Out of the public schools grows the greatness of a nation."

You can pre-order one now for $25 and they'll be shipped out later this month.

All proceeds go to the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

