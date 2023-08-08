Voters in Tulsa will decide on an extension for the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package on Tuesday.

By: News On 6

At The Polls: Voters To Decide On Improve Our Tulsa Sales Package

Voters in Tulsa will decide on an extension for the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package on Tuesday.

The plan totals $814 million and will fund improvements to city facilities, equipment, and infrastructure. Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the funds cover basic needs that can't be ignored, but opponents of the plan say it's too vague.

Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Early Voting started last week.

What Is "Improve Our Tulsa"?

The largest part of the package would be for street work, $296 million, including $94 million to finish projects already approved, but over budget because of inflation.

The Performing Arts Center gets a major overhaul, $80 million worth of updates. Tulsa Parks would get $32 million for maintenance too for better lighting and building repairs. If voters approve, the package would not raise current tax rates but would be an extension at the existing rate for an additional four years.

What Are Supporters Saying About Improve Our Tulsa

There was a unified show of support for Improve our Tulsa, from former mayors, current city councilors, and Mayor GT Bynum Monday at the Tulsa Zoo.

"Some of us have run against each other, people in different political parties. But we're all in agreement on Improve Our Tulsa and how important it is to pass,” Bynum said.

Related Story: Former Mayors Join Mayor Bynum In Push For “Improve Our Tulsa” Ahead Of Election

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined News On 6 in May to discuss how the Improve Our Tulsa plan would impact TPD.

Related Story: Chat With The Chief: Improve Our Tulsa Plan

What Are Opponents Saying About Improve Our Tulsa

Opponents said the plan is too vague, and a better one is needed. The County Republican Party urges people to vote no, arguing there's time to come up with a better list without more money for the river and Gilcrease Museum.

Last Friday, attorney Ron Durbin filed a civil suit against the City, seeking to stop the election. Durbin, in court documents, argued the Mayor held a series of meetings with individual councilors to discuss the package, which is a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

Related Story: 'Improve Our Tulsa' Bond Package Details Ahead Of Election Day



