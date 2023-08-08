'Solarize Green Country' Movement Offers Reduced Pricing For New Buyers

Solar Power of Oklahoma started the "Solarize Green Country" initiative and is encouraging people to purchase a solar installation at a reduced price.

By: News On 6

Several community groups in Eastern Oklahoma are teaming up to help reduce the effects of climate change.

Solar Power of Oklahoma started the "Solarize Green Country" initiative and is encouraging people to purchase a solar installation at a reduced price. Benefits include a discount of up to 20 percent, a 30 percent tax rebate on homes, and nonprofits can get a 30 percent cash rebate.

Oklahomans in the designated counties have until September 30th to get their home or business a free estimate for solar installations.