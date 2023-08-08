Police Search For Suspect After Woman Shot, Killed In Tulsa Neighborhood

Tulsa Police released new information after they said a woman was shot and killed near 33rd West Avenue and I-44. Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Kori Shaver.

-

Tulsa Police released new information after they said a woman was shot and killed near 33rd West Avenue and I-44. Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Kori Shaver.

Kori Shaver was found in the back seat of a car Monday evening, with a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said.

This is now the third homicide Tulsa Police have investigated in the last eight days, and in all three cases they are looking still looking for a suspect.

Police said first responders found Shaver in the car around 5 p.m. Monday evening and she was taken to a hospital where she died.

Shaver was sitting in the back seat of the car when she was shot, police said.

Investigators said they took one person downtown for questioning but haven't released any more details.

There was a car with a blown out back window right next to the car where Shaver was found, but police aren't sure if it is connected.

"From what I understand, the window got blown out of that car last night, but of course we are going to be looking into that as well,” said Lieutenant Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police.

TPD is also investigating two other murders that happened within the last week, which police said are tied to the same after hours club.

Nineteen-year-old Nicari Owens was shot and killed inside The Kickback Club early Sunday morning after an altercation. A week earlier, Terrence McElwee was shot and killed while riding in a car on Highway 169, after leaving the Kickback Club.

If you have any information about any of the three murders, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.