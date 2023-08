Muskogee Police said they are assisting with a chemical spill near Chandler Road and the Muskogee Turnpike. Police are asking people to avoid that area at this time.

By: News On 6

Crews were called to an area of Muskogee on Tuesday night to clean up a chemical spill, police said.

In a Facebook post, Muskogee Police said they were working a spill near Chandler Road and the Muskogee Turnpike.

Police are asking people to avoid that area at this time.

