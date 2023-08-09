Tulsa Parents, Students Express Frustration About Uncertainty Of District's Future

All eyes are on Tulsa Public Schools after criticism of its leadership and test scores. News On 6's Chinh Doan spoke with some students and parents about their reaction to recent events.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said all options are on the table for TPS' future, and that has some parents concerned.

Some families said they agree with Walters' criticism of the district, while others said TPS can make improvements without the state taking over.

On Aug. 8, a group of Tulsa Public Schools students organized a phone bank to call local and state leaders to voice their concerns about possible changes for their district.

"Since we're all about to start our school year, we want to be able to go into it and just have a good, normal school year and not have to worry about not going to the same school one day,” said Maya McLain, an incoming TPS freshman, who helped organize the phone bank.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he and the state board will decide what is next for TPS' accreditation.

Megan Slinkard said she is a former TPS teacher and is frustrated her 14-year-old who has special needs cannot read.

She said she agrees with Walters that the district needs an overhaul of leadership and priorities.

"They need to have a clean slate,” said Slinkard. “They need to be starting fresh, new. Ryan is on the spot with this."

Other parents, like Paul Wheeler, said they believe TPS needs improvements but do not think the state should not take over.

Instead, some said the district needs a clear and realistic set of expectations and support.

"All school districts have challenges, and so we need to work together to solve those, and you would like to think government would help us and support us in solving those challenges instead of tear it apart,” said Wheeler.

One thing everyone can agree on: The students' experience is most important.

An online petition, organized by a group called Protect TPS has more than 2,000 signatures.

The group said its goal is to prevent the state from taking over the district.