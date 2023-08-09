Classes Start In Inola; District Still Making Repairs After June Storms

Classes begin for students at Inola Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Jeff Unaru says the teacher shortage has not impacted the district and its four-day school week deserves some of the credit.

Classes begin at 8 a.m. for elementary, middle, and high school students. Superintendent Jeff Unaru says the teacher shortage has not impacted their district and he feels like that's partially credited to their four-day school week.

He said Inola Public Schools is fully staffed and that a bond passed back in February allowed the district to make much-needed changes to buildings, some classroom curriculum enhancements, busses, and a new state-of-the-art security system.

Unaru said even though they are thankful for the new improvements their school buildings received a lot of damage from the June 18 storms and they are still cleaning up, repairing, and renovating things. He says they have extensive damage to athletic facilities and equipment, damaged roofs and restrooms just to name a few.

Insurance will cover the repairs, but it will take time.

“Hopefully this is going to be a pretty smooth start because again there are not any policy changes or changes across the district, so we’re pretty blessed and I think we’re ready to have a great year,” said Unaru.

Superintendent Unaru says he believes the new repairs will benefit all of the kids in the community in many ways and he’s excited about the new opportunities.