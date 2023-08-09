Black Bears Spotted At Black Mesa State Park

Black bears have been seen roaming at Black Mesa State Park in the panhandle.

Wednesday, August 9th 2023, 10:14 am

By: News On 6


KENTON, Okla. -

State park officials say that these sightings are fairly rare, as these types of bears are usually pretty shy.

The best way to get a look at one of these bears is to drive through the park either early in the morning or during the evening.

Visitors should remain in their vehicles and avoid approaching the bears or other types of wildlife for their own safety if they see them.
