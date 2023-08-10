Warrants Issued For Suspects In Tulsa Woman's Death

Thursday, August 10th 2023, 1:58 pm
Warrants have been issued for two people wanted in the death of a woman who was shot in Tulsa on Monday.
Police said a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Julian Smith and Kortney Smith is wanted for Accessory after the Fact.
Tulsa Police said 30-year-old Kori Shaver was shot and killed near 33rd West Avenue and I-44 on August 7. Shaver was found in the back seat of a car Monday evening, with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said first responders found Shaver in the car around 5 p.m. and she was taken to a hospital where she died.
Investigators interview Kortney Smith who told investigators that someone must have come along and shot Shaver. Investigators said the story didn’t add up and through their investigation, evidence points to Julian and Kortney as the primary individuals involved in the homicide, according to police.
This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
