Police: Brothers Wanted In Connection To Tulsa Woman's Death

Tulsa Police are looking for two men who are brothers who have been charged with murder, in connection to the death of a woman who was shot and killed inside a car on Monday.

Police Search For Persons Of Interest In Connection To Shooting In Tulsa

Arrest warrants were issued Thursday afternoon for Julian and Kortney Smith for the killing of Kori Shaver.

Investigators were looking for the Smith brothers on Wednesday. They said Julian Smith shot the victim in the head with a rifle, inside a car. His brother, Kortney, helped him get away, according to investigators.

Investigators said it was actually Kortney Smith who called 911 and said he’d found Shaver shot, in the back seat of the car and didn’t know what happened to her.

Police said Kortney told police that he showed up to a house with Shaver, went inside to use the bathroom, and when he came out, he realized she’d been shot.

Investigators said they knew he was lying and found surveillance video where they could hear the gun shot and another video where they saw the car pull up with three people inside, not two.

Court documents said when Kortney got out of the car and went inside the house, his brother Julian, was sitting in the passenger seat, turned and shot Shaver.

Julian then got a ride away from the scene, according to documents. Kortney had to move the car with Shaver inside it, so his brother could leave, documents said. Kortney then put the car back where it was and called police, documents show.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.