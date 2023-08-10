Families Prepare To Spend Record Amounts On Back-To-School Shopping Due To Inflation

Families are bracing to spend record amounts on school supplies as kids head back to class. The Pencil Box gives all sorts supplies to Tulsa County students and teachers. Their leaders said this year, they're seeing a higher demand, but with less money to meet it.

The higher costs are because of inflation, and 80 percent of Tulsa County students start school without supplies at all.

"Families struggling just simply can't afford to buy the school supplies that their students need,” said Nancy Bolzle, the Founder and Executive Director of The Pencil Box. “It's not of the children's making. They need those essential supplies so that they can learn, and so that they can be engaged and participate in the classroom activities."

The National Retail Federation estimates this year, families will spend nearly $900 on supplies, which is $25 more than last year. This is nearly $200 more than 2019.

Bolzle said inflation is costing The Pencil Box more this year.

“We’re having to pay more for those school supplies in order to ensure that all students, regardless of their zip code, have the supplies they need for successful learning,” said Bolzle.

In addition to more expensive supplies, there are 71 schools eligible for the supplies this year, up from 66 last year.

"We're working with public schools all throughout Tulsa County, where 70 percent or more of the students are living at or below the federal poverty level,” said Bolzle.

She hopes the supplies the group provides will help kids get the education they need.

“You hear about teachers saying, 'I'll give you a pencil but you have to give me your shoe,' that way it ensures to the teacher that they will get their pencil back, we want them just to have the pencil and move down the road,” said Bolzle.

The Pencil Box said it is serving 30,000 students in Tulsa County and it expects those numbers to go up as the school year continues.