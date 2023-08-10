Oklahoma's Overnight, Early Morning Storm Chances Remain

After a few days of storms, Oklahoma will be in a holding pattern on Thursday with dry conditions and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

North winds and below-normal highs will arrive Thursday behind the departing storm system that brought a few strong and severe storms to far northeastern and east-central Oklahoma.

Will It Rain Again In Oklahoma On Thursday?

We're in a holding pattern on Thursday with dry conditions and afternoon highs expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. The light north wind combined with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s will promote heat index values in the mid-90s.

Listen Here: Alan Crone's Thursday Morning Weather Podcast

After Thursday, temperatures will begin to rise slowly, and combined with increasing low-level moisture, will result in the heat indices in the 105 to 112 range Friday through most of the weekend.

What Is The Forecast For The Tulsa Area This Weekend?

The weekend will feature increasing heat and humidity, breezy south winds, and highs in the mid-90s.

Heat advisories are likely. Another boundary should approach the area Sunday into Monday that may briefly bring slightly lower temperatures Monday, but with no major change.

The upper air flow remains favorable for bringing disturbances near the region for the next few days, mostly into the overnight and early morning hours, resulting in a continuation of some late-night and early morning storm chances.

The probabilities for overnight and early morning storms will be initially based on pattern recognition. We'll evaluate each period day by day and some adjustments will be likely.

A few scattered storms will attempt to develop early tomorrow morning across east-central Oklahoma into west Arkansas.

A few of these could be near the Tulsa metro early Friday morning.

Additional storms are likely to develop Friday afternoon and evening across southwestern Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma and will have a chance to near our part of the state overnight into early Saturday morning across the Highway 412 corridor northward, including slightly higher chances for the metro.

