Sapulpa Woman Wins News On 6 Summer Of Fun Giveaway & Takes Home 2023 Ford Bronco Sport

It was a big day for Oklahoma's Own Alicia from Sapulpa as she took home the big prize a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport. It was all a part of our Summer of Fun presented by News on 6 and Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers.

By: News On 6

Seven Oklahomans joined News On 6 at our downtown Tulsa HQ for a chance to win a new 2023 Ford Bronco Sport.

The grand prize winner was Alicia from Sapulpa, and she couldn't be more excited.

"I'm just so overwhelmed and just so thankful. This is going to help me and my ministries!" said Alicia.

Alicia and her husband say they had been planning a trip, but didn't want to load up their car until they knew for sure what they would be driving. The other contestants didn't walk away empty-handed. They each won $1,000 during the Summer of Fun presented by News on 6 and Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers.