Back To School Checklist Should Include Eye Exam, Doctors Say

It's a back to school test that can give kids a sharper, clearer future.

By: News On 6, CBS News

-

Eye doctors say back-to-school season is a perfect time for kids to get a checkup that can help them succeed in the classroom.

Vision problems can lead to issues in a child's development, school performance and self-esteem, according to the American Optometric Association.

And, they say, one in four children in the U.S. has a vision disorder that needs to be diagnosed and treated.

Dr. Viola Kanevsky, an optometrist with Acuity NYC, says kids eyes' should be checked in infancy and then annually starting at age 3-5.

"Just like they're growing, their eyes are growing with them," Kanevsky says.

If caught early, some vision problems can be slowed or even cured. Dr. Kanevsky says cases of nearsightedness are up dramatically as kids use more screens and electronic devices, and early intervention is important.

"Age seven is pretty much the end of a very critical period in a child's visual development. And while it's still possible to correct some things, it becomes much more difficult and a much bigger struggle and you may not get vision back 100-percent," she says.

Some parents may think that a comprehensive eye exam is unnecessary when their children receive vision screenings at school. But the AOA says school screenings can miss up to 75% of kids with vision problems.

Dr. Kanevsky says comprehensive exams are often covered by insurance and take about an hour.

She's able to see inside the eye and get an accurate picture of not only vision but a child's health. And she tries to turn an exam into a game for children who may be nervous.

"We're looking at the retina and the optic nerve and macula, and the lens of the eye," she says.

It's a back to school test that can give kids a sharper, clearer future.