'It's Very Rewarding': 34 Fire Cadets Graduate From Tulsa Fire Academy

Thirty-four Tulsa fire cadets graduated from the fire academy on Thursday. For many of the new firefighters, this was a lifelong dream.

The new firefighters will put Tulsa’s Fire Department almost at full staffing.

Some of the new graduates said despite the hard work, this is what they’re meant to do.

From the first day of intense training many months ago, 34 cadets now stepped inside to graduate and start their careers.

“Lots of workouts they put you through," said Terry Barnes. "By the end of the day when you finish, it's very rewarding.”

“It started a long time ago for me," Barnes added. "I'm a little late getting into the academy age wise.”

Barnes was an electrician, but said in the back of his mind, he knew firefighting was his true passion.

"It was one of those things I didn't want to regret not making that decision, I decided I wanted to go for it, and here we are today," Barnes said.

The training is intense. Fire cadets began in March and learned how to fight fires, rescue people in swift water, search buildings and find people, save lives with medical treatment and much more.

Cadets like Patrick Calip said the fire class became close knit.

“I dreamt of being on the big red truck my whole life," said Calip.

Cadets received their pin from other firefighters and family members in the service.

Calip is from Tulsa and said it’s an honor to now go out and help his neighbors.

“This is a great town, a great city -- no one else I would rather serve," said Calip.

Barnes had this message for anyone thinking of getting into the fire service: “You won't regret it, I promise you won't regret it," he said.

The firefighters begin reporting for duty in a couple of days.