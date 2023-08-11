Broken Arrow Animal Rescue Pleads For Support To Save Hundreds Of Dogs

BARC Rescue Oklahoma said it’s the small recurring donations that really make a difference when they add up, but money isn’t the only way you can help.

A Broken Arrow animal rescue is at risk of filing bankruptcy and fears it may have to close its doors.

The nonprofit said it’s seen a drop in donations it depends on to save hundreds of dogs each year.

BARC Rescue Oklahoma said it’s the small recurring donations that really make a difference when they add up, but money isn’t the only way you can help.

“We could really use some more fosters. Depending on the fosters is how many pets we can bring into the program,” founder Jamie Cope said.

For more than eight years, Cope and her nonprofit BARC Rescue Oklahoma has rescued thousands of dogs and given them the life they deserve.

But Cope said bills are coming in for loans she had to take out during the pandemic and donations aren’t keeping up.

Last month, the organization shared a message that broke Cope’s heart to write, letting everyone know filing for bankruptcy was on the horizon.

“We’ve raised roughly $3,100, which was enough to pay down a little bit of the debt, but we still need to raise close to $10,000 besides meeting our monthly bills,” Cope said.

Cope said monthly bills range from $3-4,000 dollars alone, which covers expenses for vaccinations, kennels, food, and other necessities to rehabilitate the dogs.

She said she does it for dogs like Cedar, a Siberian husky, who was shot and left for dead until a firefighter found him and called BARC.

BARC paid for Cedar's medical treatment and later got him adopted into a loving home.

"We do all the vetting for the dogs, we microchip, get their vaccinations, if they're heartworm positive, we treat that - any medical needs that they have before we rehome them,” Cope said.

Cope hopes to have a facility to operate out of someday, but needs to get over this bump in the road first.

“Maybe if we keep doing what we're doing and advocating for these animals eventually, we will get there,” Cope said.

BARC is teaming up with Jack Of All Games in Broken Arrow this weekend for a Bingo Night.

Click here to visit BARC's website and make donations or learn more information about the event.