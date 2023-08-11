Delivery Driver Finds 6 Abandoned Puppies; Tulsa Police Working To Find Them A Home

Friday, August 11th 2023, 8:30 am
A wrong turn made a delivery driver a hero after he found a box of puppies on the side of the road.
Tulsa Police said an Amazon driver turned down a dead-end road in Tulsa where he saw a plastic tote full of puppies. Gilcrease division officers arrived and got to work to find families for each pup. Two homes were found quickly and the other four spent the night being fostered by one of the officers,
Those four puppies will be up for adoption with help from a local animal rescue.
