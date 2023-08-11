BOK Center Hosts 2 Free Block Parties Ahead Of Zach Bryan Performances

Country music star Zach Bryan is getting a big welcome home from thousands of his fans this weekend.

-

The BOK Center is hosting two free block parties this weekend, to celebrate one of Oklahoma’s Own. Zach Bryan is back home for two sold out shows at the BOK.

The free block parties Friday and Saturday night will feature Oklahoma artists. The events are free and you do not need a concert ticket to attend.

Country music star Zach Bryan is getting a big welcome home from thousands of his fans this weekend.

Before his rise to fame, Zach served in the Navy for about eight years, working as an aviation ordinance man.

"He loaded missiles and weapons and bombs on airplanes, and assembled those bombs and armed those bombs. He was very highly qualified. So he was the guy who made the final safety checks before that airplane went in the air,” Dewayne Bryan, Zach’s father said.

It was from just outside the barracks he recorded the song "Heading South," which went viral in 2019.

Dewayne said Zach's songwriting is rooted in a passion discovered when he was about 13.

"He just started reading poetry books and he would start writing things down,” Dewayne said.

Zach is now connecting with fans all over the world.

"He has a very deep understanding of the human spirit. He reads a lot. He reads a lot of inspirational stuff; thought provoking stuff. And he writes things that. I read them sometimes and I'm blown away,” Dewayne said.

At 27 years old, Zach is just getting started.

“People can create their own destiny,” Dewayne said. “And I don't want that to be cliche, but that's how I really feel. And that's what he's always been told."

The next stop on his tour after Tulsa is in South Dakota.