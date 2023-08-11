Attorney For Tulsa Man Charged With Accessary To Murder Speaks Out

A man who was wanted for accessary to murder has turned himself in to Tulsa Police. His attorney said he is cooperating with the investigation and was never on the run.

Kortney Smith is in jail after turning himself in, hours after the arrest warrants were issued for him and his brother, Julian.

Police said Kori Shaver was sitting in the back seat of a car on Monday when they believe Julian Smith shot her in the head with a rifle.

Police said Julian's brother, Kortney, helped Julian getaway, and then called 911. However, Kortney said he’d found Shaver dead in the car and didn’t know what happened.

"You have an exact situation right now where you have someone who stayed on the scene, who called the cops, who cooperated, yet he's still sitting in David L. Moss," said attorney Jenny Proehl-Day.

Proehl-Day is frustrated, because she said the police knew where Kortney was, yet they made a post on Facebook, saying they were looking for him. She said that's painted Kortney in a bad light and it's unfair.

"So it makes it appear that one, he was uncooperative. That he was hiding from police and he wasn't providing any information and that's not the truth, because he was cooperative. They knew where he was," said Proehl-Day.

She said she's now worried about his safety.

"He had continued to receive death threats all the way through when we turned himself in to police yesterday," Proehl-Day said.

Police said they didn't know Kortney's exact location when they posted they were looking for him and his brother.

Police said they are still looking for Julian Smith, who's charged with murder in the case.