Good Samaritan, Tulsa Police Rescue Abandoned Puppies From Side Of The Road

Along the stretch of road near Pine and Mingo, someone dumped six puppies in a plastic tub. The puppies were left in the heat and could have died, if it wasn't for a delivery driver's wrong turn.

Six abandoned puppies are going to be OK, thanks to a Good Samaritan and Tulsa Police.

"An Amazon driver made a very fortuitous turn down a dead end street and saw a plastic tote full of these amazing puppies," said Sergeant Darrell Ross with Tulsa Police.

Sgt. Ross was one of the first officers who came to rescue the pups.

"They were hot and a bit dehydrated, but we got some water in them. And I mean, look at these bellies; how happy they are. I mean, just the absolute goofiest pups ever," he said.

After getting two of the puppies adopted to some neighbors, he took the rest home to foster for the night.

The next morning, he took the pups to Tulsa Animal Welfare to get them checked out.

"We impound them and vaccinate them, and get them out of the heat that is currently going on right now," said Katlyn Thompson with Tulsa Animal Welfare.

Thompson said incidents like this happen more often than you might realize.

"We do find puppies often, whether that is an officer or a Samaritan from the public. We do almost daily, if not every other day find new puppies," she said.

But she said these pups looked like they were in great shape.

"They seemed pretty healthy. I didn't see any goopiness. They did just seem a little, just a little hot cause it is 89 degrees outside. But other than that they seemed in perfect condition," she said.

Sgt. Ross was sad to let them go, but he's excited for whoever gets them as their best friend.

"I'll tell you guys, come check them out. They're absolutely adorable, full of energy, and they would make great companion dogs," he said.

The pups will be available for adoption starting August 15, as well as several other furry friends, ready to find their forever homes.

Click here to visit the Tulsa Animal Welfare website.